Fireworks Blamed for Fire That Left 6 NY Families Homeless

Fireworks may have started a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building in Yonkers, injured 12 firefighters and left six families homeless, a fire department official said Sunday.

The Journal News reported that more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Deputy Chief Joseph Cintrone of the Yonkers fire department said the blaze was "possibly started by fireworks and poor housekeeping outside.” He said fireworks may have ignited rubbish in the back yard.

Cintrone said no building residents were injured in the fire but at least a dozen firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling it. He called the building a total loss and said it might have to be torn down.

Red Cross workers went to the scene to help the six families that were displaced by the fire.

Yonkers, just north of New York City, is one of several cities across the northeast that have seen a large increase in unauthorized fireworks in recent weeks.

