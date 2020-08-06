Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Paterson

Firefighters Responding to Blast in Northern New Jersey Find Suspected Drug Mill

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

What to Know

  • Firefighters responding to a reported explosion at a northern New Jersey duplex uncovered a suspected drug mill in the home’s basement, authorities said, and four firefighters were overcome by fumes.
  • The explosion in Paterson was reported around 1 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished a small fire at the home shortly after they arrived and were checking other areas of the residence when they found the suspected mill, according to Jerry Speziale, the city’s public safety director.
  • The four firefighters who were overcome by the fumes were treated and later released. No residents were injured in the incident, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to a reported explosion at a northern New Jersey duplex uncovered a suspected drug mill in the home’s basement, authorities said, and four firefighters were overcome by fumes.

The explosion in Paterson was reported around 1 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished a small fire at the home shortly after they arrived and were checking other areas of the residence when they found the suspected mill, according to Jerry Speziale, the city’s public safety director.

Various chemicals and substances used to make synthetic marijuana were found in the basement, Speziale said. The residents who may have been responsible for the mill were not home when authorities arrived, and no arrests have been made.

News

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Cuomo Talks Reopening Gyms as Schools Decision Looms; NYC Begins COVID Checkpoints

nra 3 hours ago

New York Sues to Dissolve the NRA, Alleging Widespread Fraud

The four firefighters who were overcome by the fumes were treated and later released. No residents were injured in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew JerseyCrime and Courtsfiredrug mill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us