Firefighters Responding to Blast in Northern New Jersey Find Suspected Drug Mill

What to Know Firefighters responding to a reported explosion at a northern New Jersey duplex uncovered a suspected drug mill in the home’s basement, authorities said, and four firefighters were overcome by fumes.

The explosion in Paterson was reported around 1 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished a small fire at the home shortly after they arrived and were checking other areas of the residence when they found the suspected mill, according to Jerry Speziale, the city’s public safety director.

The four firefighters who were overcome by the fumes were treated and later released. No residents were injured in the incident, authorities said.

Various chemicals and substances used to make synthetic marijuana were found in the basement, Speziale said. The residents who may have been responsible for the mill were not home when authorities arrived, and no arrests have been made.

