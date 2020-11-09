Firefighters Extricate Driver Trapped in Crash With NJ Transit Train

Train service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended Monday morning after a passenger vehicle was struck by a Hoboken-bound NJ Transit train.

Transit officials said the train departed Spring Valley just before 7:40 a.m. and was meant to arrive in Hoboken by 8:50 a.m. Around 8:20 a.m., the train struck a car near the Essex Street Station, officials said.

Hackensack Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene extricated the vehicle's driver, who was taken to the hospital by EMS. The driver was conscious and alert at the time of the crash, an official with NJ Transit said.

Companies are operating Essex Street at the railroad tracks for a train versus vehicle. One reported injury at this time any information on the cause of the accident or the investigation contact New Jersey Transit. pic.twitter.com/KgzNqZ2urp — Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) November 9, 2020

No passengers aboard the train reported injuries immediately following the crash; 30 were on board, NJ Transit said.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended in both directions until further notice.