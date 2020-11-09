Hackensack

Firefighters Extricate Driver Trapped in Crash With NJ Transit Train

Firefighters responded to a collision between a NJ Transit line and passenger vehicle.
Train service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended Monday morning after a passenger vehicle was struck by a Hoboken-bound NJ Transit train.

Transit officials said the train departed Spring Valley just before 7:40 a.m. and was meant to arrive in Hoboken by 8:50 a.m. Around 8:20 a.m., the train struck a car near the Essex Street Station, officials said.

Hackensack Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene extricated the vehicle's driver, who was taken to the hospital by EMS. The driver was conscious and alert at the time of the crash, an official with NJ Transit said.

No passengers aboard the train reported injuries immediately following the crash; 30 were on board, NJ Transit said.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended in both directions until further notice.

