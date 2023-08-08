Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in the Bronx

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The fire is located in a building at 1471 Watson Avenue.

Flames could be seen shooting through the rooftop of the structure.

The initial call came in at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found the fire on the fifth floor of a six-story building, according to the FDNY.

As of 3:20 p.m., the FDNY said it had units still on scene.