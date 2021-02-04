Long Island

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Long Island Synagogue

@NY_Scoop

New York City firefighters and Nassau County firefighters teamed up Thursday to put out a large fire that broke out at a synagogue on Long Island.

Flames were seen shooting out from the building around midnight at 206 Seagirt Avenue in the Village of Lawrence, according to the FDNY. The building was determined to be a private dwelling by the FDNY but it's listed online as the location of the Beach Shul, a synagogue that holds community events and youth programs.

People who live near the building were told to get out of their homes as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

One of the residents said he had to scoop up his dog and ran out of his house.

No other information was immediately available as investigators continue to search for what caused the fire.

