Firefighter Hurt in 3-Alarm Bronx House Fire: FDNY

What to Know A firefighter was hurt in a multi-alarm fire that engulfed a three-story Bronx house Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

First responders received a call about the fire on Freeman Street shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived on scene four minutes later, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco.

According to the FDNY, about 25 units with 135 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene before the fire was put under control at around 1:23 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the found a basement fire in a home with heavy fire conditions throughout that was extending to a neighboring property.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries or their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.