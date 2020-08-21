Upstate New York

Fire That Torched Through Rachael Ray's Upstate NY House Began in Chimney

Rachael Ray
John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles north of Albany, New York.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show's cameraman and producer.

