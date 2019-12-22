Fire Tears Through NJ Commercial Building; No Injuries

What to Know
- A fire broke out at a commercial laundry and dry cleaners in Netcong shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday
- The blaze led to at least a partial collapse of the three-story building
- No one was injured, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation
Fire led to at least a partial collapse of a three-story commercial building in New Jersey, but no injuries were immediately reported, authorities said.
The blaze in a commercial laundry and dry cleaners in Netcong was reported at about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters reported being hampered by low water pressure and cold temperatures, prompting them to set up a draft from Lake Musconetcong.
Fire officials at the scene said everyone inside the building got out safely. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
