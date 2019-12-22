Netcong

Fire Tears Through NJ Commercial Building; No Injuries

The blaze in a commercial laundry and dry cleaners in Netcong was reported at about 7 a.m. Sunday

Fire led to at least a partial collapse of a three-story commercial building in New Jersey, but no injuries were immediately reported, authorities said.

The blaze in a commercial laundry and dry cleaners in Netcong was reported at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters reported being hampered by low water pressure and cold temperatures, prompting them to set up a draft from Lake Musconetcong.

Fire officials at the scene said everyone inside the building got out safely. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Contact Us