Manhattan

Fire Sparked by Inmate Breaks Out at Manhattan Detention Complex

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out at the Manhattan Detention Complex after being sparked in an inmate's cell, officials said.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the ninth floor of the lockup in Lower Manhattan, according to a Department of Correction official. After the inmate started the small fire, the flames spread to two other nearby cells.

The FDNY responded to the incident, and the fire was extinguished. A group of detainees was temporarily relocated to a nearby space inside the facility as the flames were doused, the official said.

News

9/11 Aug 14

Charity Group Vows to Stage Twin Beams of Light During 9/11 Tribute in NYC

Robert Trump 18 hours ago

President Trump Visits Brother Hospitalized in NYC

While the DOC didn't have any reports of any injuries to staff or inmates, one person appeared to be taken away in an ambulance, with their condition unclear. The incident was being investigated.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanfireManhattan Detention Complex
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us