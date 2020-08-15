Fire Sparked by Inmate Breaks Out at Manhattan Detention Complex

A fire broke out at the Manhattan Detention Complex after being sparked in an inmate's cell, officials said.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the ninth floor of the lockup in Lower Manhattan, according to a Department of Correction official. After the inmate started the small fire, the flames spread to two other nearby cells.

The FDNY responded to the incident, and the fire was extinguished. A group of detainees was temporarily relocated to a nearby space inside the facility as the flames were doused, the official said.

While the DOC didn't have any reports of any injuries to staff or inmates, one person appeared to be taken away in an ambulance, with their condition unclear. The incident was being investigated.