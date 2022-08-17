New Jersey

Live: Fire Rages at NJ Motorsports Shop

By Dan Stamm

A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County Wednesday morning.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building along Route 206 near Old Mansion Road before daybreak.

New Jersey State Police arrived around 2:45 a.m. to find fire coming from the exterior of the building, Vincent Fire Company Chief Scott Mitchell said.

Firefighters then responded and tried to battle back the flames, Mitchell said. However, firefighters had to leave the structure while the fire continued to burn.

"Our biggest concern was about the structural integrity of the building coming down," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that crews removed as much of the equipment out of the building as they could before they left. They also cut a trench to try to contain the fire to the repair shop.

No injuries were reported.

After mostly just smoke could be seen coming from the building, flames began to rage from the roof again around 6 a.m.

"We are going to have to take apart the building a little bit to take the fire out," Mitchell said as he stood in front of construction equipment that would be used.

Expect traffic trouble in the area as Route 206 was closed from Ridge Road to Retreat Road.

This story is developing and will be updated.

