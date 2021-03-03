New Jersey

Fire Burns Through New Jersey Hotel as Guests Flee Rooms

By Dan Stamm

Fire gutted a section of the upper floor of a New Jersey hotel Wednesday morning sending guests scrambling to escape the flames.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham Blackwood Near Philadelphia at 832 North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, Camden County.

Cellphone video showed flames coming from the roof of the large U-shaped three-story building, one person shouting "fire, get out." An employee said it appeared to start in a third-floor back room.

The fire quickly spread on the upper floor as guests ran from their rooms.

Officers helped evacuate people from rooms as the flames spread. One guest said he alerted others to get out of their rooms.

The fire also spread to a second building at the complex, Gloucester Township police said.

Everyone made it out safely, police said.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 5:30 a.m., but remained on the scene investigating and looking for hot spots. Firefighters could be seen examining charred rooms.

Drivers should avoid the area Wednesday morning with the Black Horse Pike was closed between the 42 Freeway and Coles Road. The 42 can be used as an alternate route.

The American Red Cross responded to help as some of the hotel guests were staying long term and lost belongings in the blaze.

