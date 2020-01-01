fire deaths

Fire Deaths Fell in 2019 Amid ‘Unprecedented Period’: FDNY

Fifteen deaths in 2019 were attributed to electrical fires, while 13 were caused by cooking

fdny-firetruck

What to Know

  • The number of people who died in New York City fires fell to 66 in 2019
  • Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the city recorded 25 percent fewer deaths than in 2018
  • The city's deadliest year for fires was 1970, when 310 people died

The number of people who died in New York City fires fell to 66 in 2019, even as crews responded to a record high number of medical emergencies.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday that firefighters are responding more quickly to free New Yorkers trapped by fire. He said the city recorded 25 percent fewer fire deaths than in 2018.

“This marks the 14th consecutive year there have been fewer than 100 fire-related deaths, an unprecedented period in New York City history,” the Fire Department said in a news release.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

NBA 28 mins ago

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies Weeks After Emergency Brain Surgery

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

First Storm of the New Year to Bring Rain to Tri-State

Fifteen deaths in 2019 were attributed to electrical fires, according to the release, while 13 were caused by cooking.

The city's deadliest year for fires was 1970, when 310 people died.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fire deathsFDNYDaniel Nigro
Local School Closings Weather Alerts Weather Better Get Baquero TV Listings Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us