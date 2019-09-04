Major Fire Sends Black Smoke Pouring Over the Bronx - NBC New York
Major Fire Sends Black Smoke Pouring Over the Bronx

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Raw Video: Black Smoke Pours From Tire Fire

    Black smoke poured from a fire seen over the Cross Bronx Expressway Wednesday afternoon. (Published 21 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A major fire in an apparent junkyard in the Bronx sent enormous clouds of thick black smoke billowing across the borough Wednesday afternoon

    • According to the FDNY, the fire on Boston Road, in the section of Eastchester, was reported around 3:10 p.m.

    • Emergency response teams and firefighters are on scene attempting to extinguish the massive blaze

    A major fire in an apparent junkyard in the Bronx sent enormous clouds of thick black smoke billowing across the borough Wednesday afternoon.

    According to the FDNY, the fire on Boston Road, in the section of Eastchester, was reported around 3:10 p.m.

    Emergency response teams and firefighters are on scene attempting to extinguish the massive blaze.

    There are no injuries reported at this time.

    This is a developing story. 

