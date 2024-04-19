New Jersey

Fire closes NJ mall for weekend

Fire burned Friday night at 2120 Voorhees Town Center

By Dan Stamm

Firefighters on roof of Voorhees Town Center
SkyForce10

A fire has closed a South Jersey mall for the entire weekend.

Firefighters could be seen working on the roof of the Voorhees Town Center as light smoke rose around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The fire was at two alarms at one point, according to Cherry Hill Fire Police's Facebook page.

The extent of the fire at 2120 Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees wasn't immediately clear. However it was damaging enough to cause the mall to close.

"Due to a fire in the mall this evening, the Voorhees Town Center will be closed this weekend, April 20th and 21st," the mall posted on its Facebook page Friday night. "Thank you for your patience."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Local

Glastonbury 5 hours ago

Unusual ‘jogger' holds up traffic in Connecticut town

Bronx 10 hours ago

Cops looking for suspect who set man on fire during Bronx brawl

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us