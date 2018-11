A three-alarm fire has broken out in the Bronx. Chopper 4 was over the scene on Hull Avenue about 2:30 p.m where a large, smokey fire appeared to engulf multiple homes.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Large Fire Breaks Out in the Bronx

UP NEXT

A four-alarm fire has broken out in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

Chopper 4 was over the scene on Hull Avenue about 2:30 p.m where a large, smokey fire appeared to engulf one home which butts up against ajacent properties.

The fire broke out about 2:10 p.m on the third floor of a 3-story home at 3210 Hull Avenue, the FDNY said.

One person was reported injured at 2:40 p.m.

More to come.