5 People Injured in Midtown Basement Fire

What to Know A fire broke out in the basement of a 15-story building in Midtown Tuesday

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. and was under control about 8:30 a.m.

Five people suffered minor injuries, including one firefighter

Five people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Midtown Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 6:01 a.m. for a fire under the 12-story building at 123 East 54th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues, the FDNY said.

The fire went to two alarms but was brought under control by 8:36 p.m. by a large crew of firefighters.

Five people suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said. Three civilians refused medical attention and one was taken to a local hospital. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene.