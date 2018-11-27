5 People Injured in Midtown Basement Fire - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

5 People Injured in Midtown Basement Fire

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them
    Citizen App
    A large FDNy presence at the fire Tuesday morning.

    What to Know

    • A fire broke out in the basement of a 15-story building in Midtown Tuesday

    • The fire broke out about 6 a.m. and was under control about 8:30 a.m.

    • Five people suffered minor injuries, including one firefighter

    Five people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Midtown Tuesday morning.

    The call came in at 6:01 a.m. for a fire under the 12-story building at 123 East 54th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues, the FDNY said.

    The fire went to two alarms but was brought under control by 8:36 p.m. by a large crew of firefighters.

    Five people suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said. Three civilians refused medical attention and one was taken to a local hospital. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4 New York

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us