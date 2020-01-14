Fire at Upper East Side Luxury High Rise Injures at Least 16 People: FDNY

At least 16 people were injured, two critically, following a fire on the 24th floor of a luxury high rise building on the Upper East Side, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters say the flames at 515 East 72 Street broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Families were seen at the building's front door, anxiously waiting to hear if the fire is under control, as fire officials take the injured into the ambulance on stretchers.

At least three firefighters were being evaluated for their injuries, officials said. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries that where non-life threatening.

The fire started in an apartment's kitchen and spreaded through the entire floor because the occupants didn't close the door, according to Deputy Chief Joseph Ferrante.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.