Find Your Polling Place as NYC Kicks Off First Primary Election Day With Ranked Choice

Polling sites will open across the five boroughs beginning at 6 a.m. through 9 p.m.

New York City's Primary Election Day on Tuesday will test a major election reform with the use of ranked choice voting, and New Yorkers will get to choose their party's nominee for mayor again in over eight years.

Polling sites will open across the five boroughs beginning at 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. Click here to use your address to find your polling location and see what the ballots will look like.

With ranked choice voting, the ballots will look a little different this year and voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference. Here's how it works:

NYC Ranked Choice Voting: 4 Questions Everyone Is Asking Before Primary Day
New York City's first ranked-choice mayoral primary is about to get underway. Ranked-choice voting is new to you? Kay Angrum breaks it down with something any New Yorker will understand: pizza.
