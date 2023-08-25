Final weekend of NYC Summer Streets program comes to Bronx and Brooklyn: What to know

What to Know NYC's Summer Streets returns Saturday for the final time in 2023 to Manhattan.

The biggest-ever version of Summer Streets is taking place this year in all five boroughs -- this after more than 500,000 people took part last year.

The Summer Streets program runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Saturdays in certain locations on a rotating basis.

Summer Streets will be held across all five boroughs before the end of the summer, after more than 500,000 people took part last year. This weekend, Aug. 26, will be the final one of the year, as it comes to Brooklyn and the Bronx.

"It's a bold new vision for public space across the city," Mayor Eric Adams said regarding the 20 miles of streets that will form part of the newest iteration of the summer program, which will mark the largest version of the program since it launched in 2008 that closes down streets to provide extra public space for people to play, walk, and bike.

This is what the schedule for Summer Streets this season has looked like:

Summer Streets: Queens and Staten Island on July 29

Queens: Vernon Boulevard between 44th Drive and 30th Road

Staten Island: Richmond Terrace between York Avenue and Bard Avenue

Summer Streets: Manhattan on Aug. 5, 12 & 19

From Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 Street via:

Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 Street

East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North

Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

Summer Streets: Brooklyn on Aug. 26

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue

Summer Streets: The Bronx on Aug. 26

Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

Here's a look at what streets will be closed down for the Summer Streets program this summer, and for which days.

The Summer Streets program — which runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Saturdays in question — costs $1.5 million to set up and enforce.

While this year's expansion makes the program the biggest version yet, advocates hope it gets even bigger next summer. And they are noticing some progress: More days — and more roads — where New Yorkers get out of their cars.

“We want people to choose walking biking and public transportation all the time," Jackson Chabot, of Open Plans NY, said.

For more information on Summer Streets, click here.