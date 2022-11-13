Fight Ends in NYC Man's Death After Fatal Blow to Head With Wooden Board

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday morning in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said.

Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.

Esvin Vasquez, of Queens, was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.

Police had not descriptions to release of any potential suspects, or how many people they were looking for.