gun violence

Fight Between Two Teens Ends With 9-Year-Old Sibling Shot at Newark Home

So far this year, Newark police have recovered 58% more guns than they did last year --- especially from teenagers who have suffered during the pandemic

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police say the shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Newark, New Jersey, was the result of a dispute between two teens and the young victim wasn't the intended target.

One of the teens involved was the girl's 15-year-old sister. They were both at home on Holiday Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Wednesday when the teen girl opened her front door and was met with the 16-year-old girl whom she has been squabbling with, according to Newark police spokesperson Brian O'Hara.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Apparently there had been something ongoing between them and they had some sort of physical altercation early this afternoon," O'Hara said.

Local

Biz Markie 3 hours ago

Biz Markie Is Still Alive: Manager Denies Reports of NYC Rapper's Death

Cuomo Under Fire 3 hours ago

Next Step in Cuomo Impeachment Probe: Subpoenas to Witnesses

The 16-year-old girl was with a male and one of them opened fire and struck the 15-year-old's little sister in her foot and leg. The shooting victim is expected to recover.

Investigators are still looking into who had the gun and who actually did the shooting, but the 16-year-old has been taken into police custody. Police say the teen has a record and she was supposed to be in court Wednesday. The person she was with is still unidentified and the weapon has not been found.

O'Hara says the problem of gun violence is getting worse. So far this year, Newark police have recovered 58% more guns than they did last year --- especially from teenagers who have suffered during the pandemic.

"We're talking about young people. They have not had structure in their lives over the last year and a half. They have not been in school and just in general, the community is facing a whole lot of stress," O'Hara said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNewark
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us