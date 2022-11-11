Fifth Avenue Chokehold: Man in Wheelchair Robbed in Midday Assault

A man using a wheelchair Wednesday afternoon was put into a chokehold and robbed on one of Manhattan's busiest streets.

Authorities said the 40-year-old victim was outside Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue when a stranger came up and threw his arms around the victim's neck. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

While he had his victim locked in the chokehold, police said the unidentified assailant was able to grab the victim's cellphone.

Police said a number of good Samaritans attempted to intervene and help, but the thief brandished a knife before taking off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man in the wheelchair refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported by police.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).