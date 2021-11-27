Fiery Toll Booth Crash on Garden State Parkway Leaves 1 Dead

An unidentified driver died early Saturday morning after crashing into a toll booth on the Garden State Parkway.

State police say a man was killed around 3:30 a.m. after his car slammed into the Bergen Toll Plaza and burst into flames.

Several lanes on the Garden State Parkway in Saddle Brook were closed for hours as investigators assessed the scene.

Video from the scene showed extensive fire damage to at least one tool booth.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation several hours later.