Fiery Lamborghini crash kills woman in Manhattan

A 20-year-old woman died and two men were hurt in a fiery crash that obliterated a Lamborghini in Manhattan, authorities say.

Footage posted to the Citizen app shows dramatic flames consuming the vehicle under an overpass near 10th Avenue and West 215th Street in Inwood late Monday.

The 23-year-old Lamborghini driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. He was taken into police custody, though it wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if he would face charges. The woman who died was his passenger.

A 37-year-old man in the vehicle they hit was also taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.