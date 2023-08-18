Fiery Brooklyn crash leaves 18-year-old dead, suspect arrested trying to flee: Police

An 18-year-old was killed and another woman was hurt after an early morning crash in Brooklyn left a car up in flames and a driver in custody, police said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Court Street in Cobble Hill, according to police. Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York showed a Honda Accord with three passengers inside T-bone the side of a Mercedes-Benz which ran a red light. Police sources said that the Honda did have the right of way.

An 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the mangled white Honda was killed in the crash, according to police. Two others in the car, the driver and a passenger in the back seat who had gotten stuck inside, were taken to Methodist Hospital, but were expected to recover, police said.

The Mercedes caught fire after the crash, and video showed the driver pull his female passenger out of the vehicle. He then laid her on the ground before picking her up and heading down the street, leaving behind the people with whom he collided.

As that driver tried to take off, he was spotted by officers down the street and taken into custody. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was put on a stretcher by paramedics with a neck brace. She is expected to survive.

Charges against the driver of the Mercedes were pending. An investigation is ongoing.