Fender Bender Fight Leads to Fatal Stabbing in the Bronx: NYPD

A man involved in a minor traffic collision in the Bronx was fatally stabbed in the leg over the weekend, police said.

Late Saturday night, a deadly fight broke out between the drivers of a fender bender that occurred near Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene just before midnight to find a 42-year-old man with a stab wound to his right leg. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending family notification, the NYPD said.

There were no arrests immediately following the stabbing and police did not release any further information on a possible suspect.