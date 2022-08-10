Feds Offer $5K Reward for Info on NY Shorebird Destruction

The National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) are looking for the person or people responsible for destroying at least one protected shorebird egg off Breezy Point in Queens, N.Y. -- offering up to $5,000 to anyone who may have information on the incidents.

"Our reaction is one of anger and disgust. Small-minded cowards, who like to hide in the shadows, commit such heinous acts. But with that, the message is now clear," said Chris Allieri, founder of the NYC Plover Project, to NBC New York.

Allieri is a Brooklyn resident who last year launched the nonprofit NYC Plover Project, a New York City organization run by volunteers carefully patrolling the dunes to protect its endangered residents. Since then, the volunteer group grew to 75 members and plans to double its force next year, according to Allieri.

Since May of this year, a number of instances have occurred across the boroughs and Long Island where eggs, nests and exclosures were damaged. One piping plover was found dead off Beach 47 in Arverne, Queens on May 15.

The most recent case was on July 6 at 6:00 P.M. when wrecked American oystercatcher eggs were discovered at Rockaway Point, New York. The exact day and time of the happening remain unknown.

Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, penalties are $15,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment per each oystercatcher egg taken. For piping plover destruction, the fines are even higher at $25,000 with the same terms of imprisonment.

New York City and Long Island are home to migratory birds, such as the piping plover and American oystercatcher. The first is considered an endangered species in New York state and threatened on a federal level, according to the NYC Parks Dept, while the latter is protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

In spring, these two species arrive at the breeding grounds in New York and stay up until late summer before migrating south for the winter.

"These incidents only make us stronger, bolder and more committed. We will continue to find ways to work with schools and kids on the peninsula to help spread the message, but we also expect law enforcement to find those responsible for these barbaric acts and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," added Allieri.

Federal investigators are asking the public to report any information on these events to USFWS Special Agent Kathryn McCabe at (516) 318-7383; the NPS Jamaica Bay Unit 24-hour dispatch at (718) 354-4700; or 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477).

In an effort to help these shorebirds, the National Park Service posted what guests should keep in mind when hitting the beach, such as following the posted rules, keeping dogs leashed, respecting roped protected areas, carrying out trash and not feeding the birds.