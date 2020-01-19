Crime and Courts
Feds: DEA Investigator Tried to Meet With 14-Year-Old for Sex

Frederick L. Scheinin, 29, was charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor

  • Frederick L. Scheinin, 29, was charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor
  • Before his arrest, Scheinin worked as a “diversion investigator” for the DEA's New York field office
  • He tried arrange a meeting to have sex with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy, according to a criminal complaint

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigator has been arrested on charges he sent sexually explicit images to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Frederick L. Scheinin, 29, was charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.

He appeared Friday in Manhattan federal court and was released on house arrest with electronic monitoring. A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment.

Scheinin is accused of sending sexually explicit images to an agent posing as a 14-year-old boy. He also tried arrange a meeting to have sex with the boy, according to a criminal complaint.

Before his arrest, Scheinin worked as a “diversion investigator” for the DEA's New York field office.

“This arrest exemplifies that no one is above the law,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

"Our law enforcement partners will continue to bring all necessary tools to bear to apprehend individuals who wish to do harm to young children, no matter who they are.”

