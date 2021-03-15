Two Men Arrested for Assault in Death Investigation of Slain Capitol Police Officer

Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with some type of bear spray, a federal law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News.

Officials charged Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, for assaulting Sicknick, but did not charge the pair in his death. Both men were set to make their initial appearance in federal court on Monday, one day after their arrest.

Khater sprayed Sicknick and two other officers with an unknown substance, according to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by NBC News. The incident was allegedly captured by one of the officers' body-worn cameras.

NBC News: Julian Elie Khater, 32, from Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, from West Virginia were arrested Sunday and charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.



Documents say Khater sprayed Sicnick in the face with an unknown substance. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 15, 2021

The arrests come more than two months after the death of Sicknick following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Previously, FBI investigators said they were targeting a single assailant in the death investigate of Sicknick.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sicknick, 42, was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" and returned to his division office, where he collapsed, according to a Capitol police statement. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Jan. 7.

Agents had not pinpointed Sicknick's exact cause of injuries, but previously said they suspect it was from a potential spray-type irritant, such as bear spray that he inhaled during the riot. The investigation into Sicknick's death is being treated as an assault.

This story is developing.