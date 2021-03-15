brian sicknick

Two Men Arrested for Assault in Death Investigation of Slain Capitol Police Officer

Brian Sicknick died on Jan. 7, one day after he was attacked with what appeared to be bear spray by participants of the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol

The New Jersey Devils honor slain Capitol police officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick before the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins during the home opening game at Prudential Center on January 14, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey
Getty Images

Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with some type of bear spray, a federal law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News.

Officials charged Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, for assaulting Sicknick, but did not charge the pair in his death. Both men were set to make their initial appearance in federal court on Monday, one day after their arrest.

Khater sprayed Sicknick and two other officers with an unknown substance, according to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by NBC News. The incident was allegedly captured by one of the officers' body-worn cameras.

The arrests come more than two months after the death of Sicknick following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Previously, FBI investigators said they were targeting a single assailant in the death investigate of Sicknick.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sicknick, 42, was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" and returned to his division office, where he collapsed, according to a Capitol police statement. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Jan. 7.

News

COVID-19 5 hours ago

You Can Get Married in NY Again (and Party With People After!); 3 NYC Health Czars Get 3 Vaccines

Staten Island 12 mins ago

NYC Security Guard Made 100+ Calls Faking Child Sex Assault in Progress: Officials

Agents had not pinpointed Sicknick's exact cause of injuries, but previously said they suspect it was from a potential spray-type irritant, such as bear spray that he inhaled during the riot. The investigation into Sicknick's death is being treated as an assault.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

brian sicknickNew JerseyCapitol RiotCapitol police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us