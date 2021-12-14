‘Fearless Girl' Statue Will Remain Put Outside Stock Exchange For Three More Years

Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" is staying put — for now.

New York City's Landmarks Preservation Commission voted on Tuesday to keep the beloved statue in its place for three more years, but the fight isn't over just yet. The permit for the approximately 4-foot, 250-pound statue expired on Nov. 29, but Tuesday's vote meant that the statue is staying put for now with one more hurdle to clear.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission decides solely on location and not the art itself, but its approval of keeping the statue in its place sets the stage for the the Public Design Commission to have its say. That group examines a works symbolism, placement and impact.

The Public Design Commission meets once a month. It is expected to vote on the issue at its January or February meeting.

Nearly a dozen women’s rights activists demanded the statue that challenges gender equality get more than a temporary three-year approval, saying that now "is not the time to dismantle symbols of women." They believe that it deserves to be there permanently.

"We are going to make sure this statue stays here in Lower Manhattan," said NYC Councilman-elect Christopher Marte.

Abigail McDaniels-Davidson thinks the statue "represents bravery." The 8-year-old Californian and her mom ventured down to Lower Manhattan to see the bronzed girl.

“It symbolizes what we are up against in terms of capitalism and the way that capitalism is changing in America," said her mom, Corinne McDaniels-Davidson.

The mighty work has been on display in the city since 2017, when the girl originally was squaring off with the city’s iconic Charging Bull. It soon created a rush of activity, but the bull’s creator pushed back, demanding the small statue be moved.

It was ultimately moved in 2018, to where it stands now: A significant position on historic pavers, inches away from the New York Stock Exchange.