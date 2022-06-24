FDNYer, a Married Dad of 2, Killed by Tree on 46th Birthday Vacation to Be Honored Friday

Hundreds of Casey Skudin's brothers and sisters in the FDNY, as well as his loving family and friends, are set to say their final goodbyes to the 16-year veteran of the department at his funeral on Friday.

Skudin was killed a week ago by a falling tree limb in North Carolina as he was with his family on vacation. Skudin, along with his wife and two kids, were driving at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville when the limb fell across a road at the entrance to the estate amid high winds, officials said.

Skudin and his family were on vacation to celebrate his 46th birthday and Father’s Day, which happened to fall on the same day. The falling tree limb crushed the car, killing Skudin and leaving his 10-year-old son hospitalized.

His wife and their eldest son managed to get out safely.

"For it to turn so tragic on such a meaningful weekend is truly hard to digest," said Randy Eichin, Skudin's best friend.

An escort of first responders followed Skudin after his body was flown back to New York on Tuesday. It went from a tarmac at Queens' LaGuardia Airport to a funeral home in Oceanside, where Skudin’s fellow firefighters waited to salute the 45-year-old.

"It’s the hero’s welcome that a hero like Casey surely deserves," Eichin said.

Visitation services were held for Skudin on Thursday. During Friday's funeral ceremony, Skudin’s family and widow have asked that mourners not wear black, wanting it to be a celebration of his vibrant life.

The funeral starts at 11 a.m. at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside.

For years, Skudin risked his life to help his fellow man. First as a lifeguard, then as a FDNY firefighter in Rockaway. Skudin's cousin, Ian Skudin, said he was someone "you just look up to, it's hard not to."

But in cruel twist of fate – it wasn’t a fire or a rip current that took Skudin’s life, but rather a freak accident.

Eichin hopped on a plane bound for Asheville to make sense of what happened, and to support Casey’s family. Flowers and a FDNY T-shirt later marked the spot where the tree limb once was.

"If one person was to go I know for sure, he’d say take me and please spare my family. A lifeguard, fireman. He would make that choice," Eichin said, fighting back tears.

The surfing community in Long Beach is set to remember Skudin too, as he was a longtime surfer and outdoorsman who earned a medal years ago for rescuing a drowning surfer. On Sunday morning, there will be a memorial paddle out for Skudin at Lido West Beach.