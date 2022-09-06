Queens

FDNY: Woman, Baby Rescued From Fire Escape During NYC Apartment Building Inferno; 6 Hurt

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Five people were taken to local hospitals after a fire broke Tuesday evening out on the second floor of a three-story apartment building in Queens, according to the FDNY.

Reports of the fire on 23rd Avenue came in at around 8 p.m. Overall, 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

The flames were seen bursting out of the windows of the Astoria apartment building as two people jumped for their lives to the ground while neighbors called 911.

Firefighters ended up rescuing four people from the fire, including a woman and baby who were on a fire escape in the back of the building.

In the end, six people were hurt, with five of them being taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. The sixth person was treated at the scene.

The fire was ultimately under control at around 8:27 p.m.

