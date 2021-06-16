FDNY Rescues 83-Year-Old Woman From Hell's Kitchen Apartment Fire

A large fire broke out early Wednesday morning at an apartment in Hell's Kitchen, leaving at least one person injured and multiple residents had to be rescued.

Authorities say an 83-year-old woman was sleeping in her five-story apartment when the flames broke out around 1 a.m. The woman, and other victims, were seen carried off to safety in a cherry picker. She was the only person who appeared to be injured, though her condition is unclear.

The FDNY says the blaze appeared to have started on the third floor and extended to the second floor before firefighters were able to put it out.

Another woman who was in the building at the time, the girlfriend of the 83-year-old woman's son, said she woke up before she smelled fire coming from the building.

"Then he opened the door to tell his mother, and then he saw smoke coming in, black smoke," she recalled. "I’m like, 'let’s jump out the fire escape.' Then I see the flames coming up. We couldn’t pass by the fire escape because there was fire."

At this point, investigators are still on the scene, trying to figure out what sparked the flames.