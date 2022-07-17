FDNY Member's Leg Crushed in Midtown Crash Rescue Attempt

A firefighter responding to a two-car crash in Manhattan was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when one of the vehicles unexpectedly shifted, falling on top of the firefighter and crushing his leg, authorities say.

The vehicle that fell on the FDNY member had been partially resting on another car stopped at a traffic light in Hell's Kitchen at W 42nd Street and 11th Avenue.

Multiple firefighters were working to stabilize the BMW after its driver pulled forward and onto the the second car. It's still unclear what caused the initial crash.

The top vehicle was already at a 45-degree tilt when it shifted forward and fell onto its side, on top of one of the firefighters.

Once he was pulled from the vehicle, the firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a broken femur, FDNY sources told News 4.

There were no injuries reported for any of the involved passengers.