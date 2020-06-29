FDNY Makes More Fireworks Arrests as Crackdown Continues

New York City Fire Department officials on Sunday arrested two men for possessing $4,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

The FDNY says Changur Lakram, 24, and Hootam Yogendranauth, 46, were arrested in Manhattan after fire marshalls conducted surveillance on fireworks popping up around the city. The two men were charged with Reckless Endangerment and the Unlawful Dealing of Fireworks, officials said.

Another person in Coney Island was also arrested Sunday for possession of illegal fireworks after NYPD officers conducted a car stop, the police department said.

On Saturday, Anthony Quezada, 28, and Hugo Figueroa, 30, were arrested in Manhattan for possession of approximately $4,500 worth of illegal fireworks, FDNY said.

On Friday, Fire Marshals arrested Zhang Kaixiong, 23, for possession of approximately $2,700 worth of illegal fireworks.

Numerous arrests have been made since Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the formation of an illegal fireworks task force due to skyrocketing complaints of fireworks across the city.