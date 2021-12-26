FDNY Lieutenant Found Dead at Staten Island Firehouse

A firefighter found unconscious on Staten Island was pronounced dead early Sunday morning, a senior FDNY official told News 4.

Lieutenant Joseph Maiello, assigned to Ladder 83, was found at the firehouse and declared dead a short time later.

“The Uniformed Fire Officers Association mourns the tragic and unexpected death of FDNY Lt. Joe Maiello, who passed away this morning, while on duty," James McCarthy, union president, said in a statement. "Our sincerest condolences and sympathies are extended to his loved ones during this heartbreaking time, just one day after the Christmas holiday."

The 21-year department veteran was stationed with Engine Co. 282/Ladder 148 before his assignment at Engine Co. 163/Ladder 83.

BREAKING: @FDNY Lt. Joe Maiello of Ladder 83 on Staten Island was found unconscious in the fire house and pronounced dead this morning, sources said. The OCME will determine cause of death. — myles miller (@MylesMill) December 26, 2021

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we will always be here to support his wife and children now and in the future," McCarthy's statement continued.

Maiello's cause of death will be determined by the city's medical examiner.