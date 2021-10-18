FDNY Issues Warning in Wake of E-Bike Battery Fires

Fire investigators issued a warning for e-bike riders Monday following an alarming pattern of battery-sparked fires in New York City.

The FDNY put out photos from four fires the department says were started by lithium-ion batteries all in the past week. The recent incidents have fire officials warning New Yorkers to be careful when charging and storing the batteries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode," the department said in a social media post.

FDNY Fire Marshals have determined that four fires in the past week were caused by lithium-ion batteries in electric bikes. Read more: https://t.co/491efOtr3t pic.twitter.com/mUIjTOOvsJ — FDNY (@FDNY) October 18, 2021

Firefighters responded to a fifth-floor fire of a Brooklyn building on Oct. 9, where 12 e-bikes were found charging. The FDNY reported four injuries related to the fire.

Three days later, one person was seriously injured in a 2-alarm fire when a fire broke out in a Bronx building. That same day another battery sparked a fire in Brooklyn, officials said.

The FDNY shared the following safety tips for lithium-ion batteries:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging and storage.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or a couch.

• Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter made specifically for the device

• Keep batteries/devices at room temperature. Do not place in direct sunlight.

• Store batteries away from anything flammable.

• If a battery overheats or you notice an odor, change in shape/color, leaking, or odd noises from a device discontinue use immediately.

These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars, and scooters.