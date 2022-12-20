FDNY Firefighter William Moon Saves 5 Lives After His Own Tragic Death

The New York City firefighter and married father of two who died after suffering severe head trauma in a training accident at his firehouse last week saved the lives of five people through organ donation, officials say.

William P. Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about 20 feet while preparing for a drill at his Sterling Place firehouse in Brooklyn shortly before noon on Dec. 12. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said it became clear he wouldn't make it.

His family decided to donate his organs to save the lives of others.

LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that helps people like Moon live on through organ and tissue donation, confirmed Tuesday that his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys saved the lives of five patients, including three people in New York.

"Firefighter Moon was a hero in life and is now a hero in death who will live on through the gracious gifts of organ donation," LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the Moon family. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them during this difficult time."

Moon was 47 years old. The Islip, Long Island, resident is survived by his wife, Kristina, and their two children. He will be memorialized at a funeral on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

"Loving Billy was not only a marriage of families, but a marriage to the fire department. His love and passion for the job extend far from the fire house walls," his wife Kristina said in a letter read by Kavanaugh. "He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others."

Adams called the loss "heartbreaking" for all involved.

"Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing," Adams said in a statement. "We join the entire fire department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for Firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends."

Moon joined the FDNY in May 2002. He began his career in Ladder Company 133 in Queens, where he worked for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2, in Brooklyn earlier this year. He had been working as a member of the fire department's elite special operations rescue company for nearly a year.

"This type of work requires extensive training. Billy was preparing for one of these training exercises when this tragic accident occurred," said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens. "Billy is a dedicated firefighter who we will always remember as an important member of the New York City Fire Department. His legacy will live on forever."

Kavanaugh echoed Adams' sentiments in honoring the dedicated firefighter and family man.

"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon’s family and friends, and for our entire department," Kavanaugh said. "Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing."

In addition to serving the FDNY, Moon volunteered with the Islip Volunteer Fire Department in his hometown. He served as chief there in 2017. The flag at the Islip firehouse flew at half-staff on Friday.