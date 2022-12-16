NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials

A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday.

William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about 20 feet while preparing for a drill at his Sterling Place firehouse in Brooklyn shortly before noon Monday. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said it became clear he wouldn't make it.

His family decided to donate his organs to save the lives of others. Moon was 47 years old. The Islip, Long Island, resident is survived by his wife, Kristina, and their two children.

Adams called the loss "heartbreaking" for all involved.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing," Adams said in a statement. "We join the entire fire department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for Firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends."

Moon joined the FDNY in May 2002. He began his career in Ladder Company 133 in Queens, where he worked for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2, in Brooklyn earlier this year.

Kavanaugh echoed Adams' sentiments in honoring the dedicated firefighter and family man.

"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon’s family and friends, and for our entire department," Kavanaugh said. "Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing."

In addition to serving the FDNY, Moon volunteered with the Islip Volunteer Fire Department in his hometown. He served as chief there in 2017.