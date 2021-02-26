FDNY Firefighter Dies in Upstate NY Snowmobile Accident on Frozen Lake

An FDNY firefighter from the Bronx died after losing control of a snowmobile while on a frozen lake in Upstate New York, and ending up underwater, police said.

First responders received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday regarding a snowmobile accident near the southern basin of Lake George, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said that the snow machine had struck a boat dock, throwing the driver from the vehicle and into the under, under the ice.

Fire departments and marine water rescue teams from the are conducted a search of the water, finding Carmine Barresi submerged under about 10-15 feet of water near the dock. The 35-year-old Bronx resident, a member of Engine Company 64 in the borough, was under the water for about 30 minutes before he was found.

Barresi was rushed to Glens Falls Hospital, where he died. Barresi was on vacation with others from NYC, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Lake George Fire Chief Scott Smith told WNYT that he wasn't certain how Barresi could have lost control of the snowmobile and slammed into a dock.

"This is a terrible loss for the FDNY family. Carmine bravely served the resident of the Bronx as a member of Engine Company 64, fighting fires and providing emergency medical care," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Our thoughts are with his family and the members of his company."