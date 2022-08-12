FDNY Firefighter Critically Injured Battling Blaze at Staten Island House

An FDNY firefighter was badly hurt as he helped battle flames that broke out at a house on Staten Island, according to police.

The blaze broke out just before 8:30 p.m. Friday at a three-story townhouse on Gary Court in the Bulls Head neighborhood, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started, or how the firefighter was hurt. But police said the individual was critically injured, and was being treated at Staten Island University Hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.