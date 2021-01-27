FBI Seeks Woman Who May Have Info About Identity of Child Sexual Assault Victim

What to Know The FBI Newark Field Office is seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual as Jane Doe 43 who may have information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Jane Doe 43 is described as a woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

According to the FBI, the unknown woman is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues from in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

An initial video of the unidentified woman shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019, according to the FBI.

