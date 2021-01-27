Newark

FBI Seeks Woman Who May Have Info About Identity of Child Sexual Assault Victim

Photos of Jane Doe 43
FBI

What to Know

  • The FBI Newark Field Office is seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual as Jane Doe 43 who may have information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.
  • Jane Doe 43 is described as a woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age.
  • Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI Newark Field Office is seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual as Jane Doe 43 who may have information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI, the unknown woman is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues from in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

An initial video of the unidentified woman shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019, according to the FBI.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

‘Holiday Surge Is Over:' Cuomo Lifts Most Cluster Zone Rules, Vows NYC Restaurant Plan This Week

New York City 11 hours ago

‘New York Is Dead. Don't Come Back': Billboard Rips Those Who Fled NYC Amid Pandemic

Jane Doe 43 is described as a woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew JerseyFBICrimes and CourtsJane Doe 43
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us