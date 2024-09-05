FBI searches homes of two senior Adams administration aides, city officials say

The FBI and New York City's Department of Investigation searched the homes of at least two senior officials in the administration of Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, according to two city officials familiar with the matter.

The early morning searches involved the homes of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, a home that she shares with NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks, Philip's brother. Devices were seized while the warrants were being executed, officials confirmed.

A City Hall source said the latest search does not appear to be related to the ongoing investigation into the Adams campaign's fundraising and possible ties to Turkish donors, suggesting a separate criminal investigation out of the Southern District of New York may be underway.

Adams' City Hall Counsel Lisa Zornberg said in a statement that "investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation. As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law."

Philip Banks III has faced scrutiny before. When he served in the NYPD, federal prosecutors called him an unindicted co-conspirator, but never charged him in a corruption case where two businessmen allegedly provided gifts including vacations.

Spokespeople for the SDNY, FBI and DOI declined to comment. Neither Wright nor Banks issued comment as to why their respective Harlem and Queens homes were searched Wednesday.

In a separate criminal investigation to the searches of the officials' homes, investigators for the SDNY seized phones of several NYPD officials — some of whom have ties to Commissioner Edward Caban, sources familiar with the matter said. Three sources told NBC New York that Caban's phone was also seized as part of one of the ongoing investigations.

A police spokesperson said that the department was "aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service," and that the NYPD was "fully cooperating" with investigators.

Tim Pearson, another top adviser and longtime friend of Adams, had his phone seized as part of an investigation as well, sources said. Pearson was formerly a high-ranking NYPD official who advised Adams on public safety. He also faces multiple allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues and retaliated against those who sounded the alarm over the misconduct.

Pearson was named in a lawsuit filed in July by a current deputy police chief, Miltiadis Marmara, who said he observed Pearson harassing multiple female employees when the two worked together at an office created under Adams to monitor other city agencies. It was the fourth lawsuit in the span of a year filed against Pearson, who was also being investigated by another city agency for his role in a brawl at a shelter for homeless migrants.

Adams has described Pearson as a "good friend."

Details of the investigation regarding police officials were not immediately clear. An NYPD spokesperson said the department was cooperating with the SDNY in the investigation and directed News 4 to the U.S. Attorney's Office for further information.

The searches of the officials' homes comes nearly a year after Mayor Adams had a number of electronic devices seized by the FBI amid the federal investigation into his campaign's fundraising efforts and potential links to foreign powers.

The New York City mayor was approached by federal officials after an event on Nov. 6, 2023, and he turned over several devices, his campaign lawyer confirmed. That included several electronic devices, including cellphones and an iPad, a source familiar with the matter told NBC New York at the time.

That seizure came just days after federal authorities raided a Brooklyn residence connected to a campaign fundraiser. Neighbors and city records indicated the home that was searched belongs to Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

Months later, in February 2024, agents carried out early-morning raids at two Bronx addresses, which records show were owned by Winnie Greco, a former fundraiser to Adams who now serves as a special advisor of Asian Affairs.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have remained quiet regarding what the investigation is about, but a search warrant obtained by the New York Times in 2023 indicated that investigators are examining whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors.

Jake Offenhartz of the Associated Press contributed to this report.