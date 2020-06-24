FBI Hunts Gas Mask Man With ‘Frozen' Backpack in Laser Attack on NYPD Chopper During Protests

The FBI office in New York is asking for the public's help identifying a man who officials say pointed a laser at an NYPD helicopter during a Manhattan protest over the weekend.

Officials released images of the man, seen wearing a heavy-duty gas mask and a "Frozen" backpack, from the area of the June 20 protest. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading the investigation.

Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a max $250,000 fine or both.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s New York Field Office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or dial 911.