protests

FBI Hunts Gas Mask Man With ‘Frozen' Backpack in Laser Attack on NYPD Chopper During Protests

laser pointer suspect
Handout

The FBI is asking for help identifying this man, who they say pointed a laser at an NYPD helicopter during a June 20 protest in Manhattan.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The FBI office in New York is asking for the public's help identifying a man who officials say pointed a laser at an NYPD helicopter during a Manhattan protest over the weekend.

Officials released images of the man, seen wearing a heavy-duty gas mask and a "Frozen" backpack, from the area of the June 20 protest. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading the investigation.

Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a max $250,000 fine or both.

Local

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

NJ Arcades, Museums and Bowling Alleys Can Reopen From COVID-19 Pause in July

Police Reform 2 hours ago

NYPD Chief Shuffles Key Staff Amid Sweeping Efforts to Reform Community Policing

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s New York Field Office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or dial 911.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

protestsManhattanFBI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us