Father, son sentenced to probation in deadly Spring Valley fire that killed 2 people

What to Know Two rabbis, a father and son, charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York adult home were officially sentenced to probation following a plea deal that has proven controversial.

Both previously admitted in court that they were reckless in their behavior that led to the March 23, 2021, fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter.

The plea deal for the father-son duo proved controversial, with many people, including Lloyd's family calling for jail time instead.

Two rabbis, a father and son, charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York adult home were officially sentenced to probation following a plea deal that has proven controversial.

Nathaniel Sommer, pleading guilty in Rockland County Court to two counts of second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to five years of probation, NBC New York has learned. His son, Aaron, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment and will serve three years of probation.

While the judge accepted the plea deal for both the father and the son in June, on Wednesday, Nathaniel and Aaron were officially sentenced to the time stipulated as part of their plea deals.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Nathaniel addressed the court expressing remorse.

"I hurt so many people," he said.

Both previously admitted in court that they were reckless in their behavior that led to the March 23, 2021, fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter. The two men had initially been charged with multiple felonies — including manslaughter, assault and arson — for using an illegal blowtorch to clean the kitchen and utensils of traces of forbidden food before Passover.

Observant Jews refrain from eating anything with leavening during the eight-day Passover holiday. Preparing kitchens for Passover involves removing any trace of bread or other foods that contain a leavening agent, including subjecting utensils to high heat.

Records show that the Evergreen Court fire was reported about 90 minutes after Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer had left the facility after preparing the kitchen for Passover. Evergreen officials said after the fire that Nathaniel Sommer had been performing the cleaning ritual at the facility for 15 years.

Volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd, who was a member of the fire department for 16 years, and a 79-year-old resident of the facility were killed in the fire, which caused a partial collapse of the building.

The plea deal for the men proved controversial, with many people, including Lloyd's family calling for jail time instead.

During Wednesday's sentencing, Lloyd’s mother, father and best friend took part in impact statements.

Lloyd's mother, Sabrail Davenport, played the recording of her son's mayday call, saying: “That was the last time I heard my son’s voice before he was burnt to death.”

Lloyd's dad also spoke to the court and a letter was read from Lloyd's best friend, a fellow firefighter, who almost died that night.

The Sommers were among six people charged in connection with the fire. Two other men who prosecutors said worked in the town’s buildings department were charged with filing false documents and falsifying business records, while a woman who worked at the facility was facing a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and another man faced a misdemeanor criminal impersonation charge.

The family of a volunteer firefighter who was killed last year has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Sarah Wallace reports.

The district attorney's office has not commented on the deal that has many groups up in arms, calling it an insult to the fallen firefighter's life.

"It’s like Jared’s life didn’t matter," Davenport previously said, also adding that she felt betrayed by Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh, who promised to hold those responsible accountable.

"This is not justice," the mother said. "How could this happen? How could they get no jail time?"

In a previous statement, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York said that they were "outraged" at the plea deal.

"Society must send a strong message that irresponsible and illegal behavior will not be tolerated. Laws, fire safety standards, and building codes exist to protect citizens and first responders alike," said the group's president, Edward Tase Jr. "A plea deal will send a chilling message to all first responders that their selfless service can be bargained away in pursuit of an expeditious legal process for wrongdoers."

County Executive Ed Day echoed those sentiments, calling it a "regrettable situation." He went on to say that the deal is "unacceptable to the families of those involved, unacceptable to our volunteer firefighters, and therefore is certainly unacceptable to me. All that was accomplished today was to see more pain inflicted upon the families of those who died. In that regard, justice has not been served."

For the first time, a Spring Valley building inspector charged in connection with a deadly fire at the Evergreen Court adult home in March is speaking publicly. NBC New York's Sarah Wallace has the exclusive interview.