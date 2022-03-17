Father, Son Attacked by Dirt Bike-Riding Thieves on Upper West Side

Police are looking for two dirt bike riders they say attacked a father and son as they sat in a car on Manhattan's Upper West Side this week, flinging them out of the vehicle and beating them up before stealing some belongings and riding off, officials say.

The suspects rode up to the 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son as they were sitting in their car at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

They yanked both victims out of the vehicle and punched and kicked them while forcibly removing a phone, wallet and cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

The suspects were last seen riding west on West 127th Street. The two victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance video of the robbers (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.