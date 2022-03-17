Manhattan

Father, Son Attacked by Dirt Bike-Riding Thieves on Upper West Side

The two were just sitting in their parked car in the middle of the afternoon when they were blindsided, police say

NYPD

Police are looking for two dirt bike riders they say attacked a father and son as they sat in a car on Manhattan's Upper West Side this week, flinging them out of the vehicle and beating them up before stealing some belongings and riding off, officials say.

The suspects rode up to the 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son as they were sitting in their car at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

They yanked both victims out of the vehicle and punched and kicked them while forcibly removing a phone, wallet and cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

The suspects were last seen riding west on West 127th Street. The two victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance video of the robbers (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSrobberyUpper West Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us