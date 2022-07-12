East Flatbush

Father and Son Shot in Brooklyn During Argument Over Parking Spot: Sources

A father and son were shot in Brooklyn following an apparent disagreement over a parking spot, according to police and sources.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of East 95th Street and New York Avenue in East Flatbush, police said. According to a law enforcement source and neighbors in the area, the father and son got into an argument with another man over a parking spot.

After getting into a verbal fight, sources and neighbors said that the other man pulled out a gun and shot the two. The father was shot in the buttocks while his son was shot in the stomach and back, police said.

Both men were brought to Kings County Hospital, and are expected to survive. Police said that a person of interest was taken into custody, but have not released the individual's identity.

