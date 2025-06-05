Man killed in jet ski crash in Connecticut

A man was killed in a jet ski crash in the Housatonic River in Stratford on Wednesday night.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police responded to the river around 10:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a watercraft accident near the Sikorsky facility.

DEEP said officers found an overturned jet ski along the west bank of the river and the man who was driving it was a short distance away and died at the scene.

DEEP EnCon Police are investigating.

Officials have not released the man's name because they are notifying family.

Anyone who has information is asked to call EnCon Police at 860-424-3333.