BMW Drives Off After Hitting, Killing 72-Year-Old the Night Before Thanksgiving

    A man in his 70s was hit and killed by a BMW as he crossed the road the night before Thanksgiving.

    The 72-year-old was crossing at Brewster Street in Glen Cove, Long Island, when he was hit by a light colored BMW traveling north.

    The owner of the BMW did not stop and kept driving, police said.

    The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released, pending family notification.

    Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

      

