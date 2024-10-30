Stamford

Man dead after he was struck by front-end loader at Stamford, Conn. business

Stamford Police Department
A 64-year-old man was struck by a front-end loader at a Stamford business on Wednesday morning and he has died, police said.

Police responded to an undisclosed business around 8:13 a.m. and said they learned that a 64-year-old Stamford man was working in the back of the business, helping a customer, when a driver on a front-end loader hit him.

The victim was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

OSHA responded to the scene and is investigating.  Stamford Police are supporting OSHA in the investigation.

Anyone who has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call the Stamford Police  Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

